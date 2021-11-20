It is not necessary to be in the rhythm of the festa junina to appreciate a bom arroz twelve, especially when we are looking for a traditional twelve and caseiro.

Learn how to prepare a recipe for twelve rice with coconut and manga, a delicious and super easy to make. Graas manga, or twelve slight e serve for all as you are in the year.

Or step by step I was taught hair specialists from the Freeletics Nutrition application. Trust!

Ingredients

200 g of brown rice

600 ml of light coconut milk

2 colheres of ch de xarope de board (can substitute for mel)

1 sleeve

4 colheres of ch de coco em flocos (sem acar)

4 colheres of ch de semente de gergelim torrada

1 puff of salt

Fresh Baunilha (optional).

Preparation mode

Place the rice or coconut milk in a panela together with the xarope de board (or mel) and a puff of salt and deixe ferver. Add baunilha. Deixe cozinhar tampado in low heat for about 30 minutes or until the water dries, stirring from time to time.

Cut to sleeve in cubes. Serve or rice with a manga on top, along with grated coconut or gergelim.

