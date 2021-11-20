Twelve on leite fit cam just 3 ingredients electronic vai ao forno
Nessa recites about twelve on leite caseiro, a traditional carry out condensed leite once, or an ingredient substituted by two simple nice alternatives: leite na p electronic acar (xylitol).
Shared by nutritionist Eduarda Monteiro, learn um step the step of the perfect recipe to recheck bowls or to serve on the side for various after-dinner meals.
Ingredients
- 1/2 xcara on leite na l (sem adio on acar)
- 1/4 on xcara on xylitol or erythritol
- 1/4 about xcara on filtered guide.
Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)
DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)
Preparation mode
In a container, add the electronic misture ingredients. Na followed, place or twelve in a ramequin electronic cover with aluminum paper. Slight year for about 200 D pra assar em banho-maria for at two hours. Or twelve de leite is soon!
You will want to leave a twelve on more dark leite, just leave for more time, always checking the every 30 minutes.