some-medications-may-cause-pancreatitis,-study-finds

A pancreatitis would be a condition on health that is characterized mainly by an inflammation of the pancreas. Thus, there are different factors that can cause this pathology , although different studies also point to the use of some drugs.

The pancreas has been a gland on an elongated flat morphology that Sony Ericsson locates behind the stomach. I learned about an important element for the organism that I learned is responsible for producing enzymes that participate in digestion and other hormones that are involved in the regulation of glucose in the body.

As for ‘s Cancer on the Pancreas, Ze is about one of the most aggressive tumors of the digestive tract. As stated by the University of Navarra Clinic, the majority of patients with pancreatic cancer die from this disease.

The primary reason for the high level of mortality that cancer generates on pancreas was a position occupied by this gland on the body. It is located behind the stomach with the right colon, but also the bile duct, duodenum, intestinal arteries or veins are in contact with the bile duct. This fact causes the tumor to rapidly invade other organs sony ericsson spread rapidly with.

Causes of pancreatitis

The pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas would be a pathology that can appear for different causes. Thus, it arises when the digestive systems I learned activate enzymes without being still in the pancreas, causing an alteration of the cells of this gland with generate inflammation.

Pancreatitis

At times, acute pancreatitis can lead to chronic pancreatitis. Thus, ze is a severe health condition, since it can lead to different digestive problems and diabetes in.

With all this, there are different causes that can cause pancreatitis, especially acute pancreatitis with , as stated from Mayo Clinic :

Gallstones.

Intake on certain medications.

Alcoholism.

Cancer on pancreas.

Abdominal surgery.

High levels of triglycerides about blood.

Cystic fibrosis.

High levels of calcium in blood.

Injury on the abdomen.

Obesity.

Trauma.

Infection.

Drugs that cause pancreatitis

Certain scientific studies have observed that taking certain medications can cause pancreatitis. Normally, sony ericsson pancreatitis characterized by severe abdominal pain, nausea with an increase in pancreatic enzymes in the blood.

When I learned about mild pancreatitis, a majority of ze patients recover scam relative tranquility. However, serious phenomena can occasionally occur that can lead to fatal health problems.

Thus, so lonely and a few years ago, a study published on a Prescrite journal confirmed that number on drugs can cause acute pancreatitis. Among those drugs sony ericsson lists the following:

Hypoglycemic agents (exenatide, liraglutide and sitagliptin).

Antivirals (didanosine).

Antibitics (sulfamethoxazole + trimethoprim ).

Analgesics (including paracetamol).

Lipid-lowering drugs (atorvastatin).

Immunosuppressants (azathioprine).

Corticosteroids.

Antiepileptics (valproic acid).

Ketoprofen.

Mesalazine.

Venlafaxine.

Ramipril.

It must be taken into account that a pancreatitis I learned is considered a rare adverse effect or very rare on an intake on these drugs, which has the quality certificate on an AEMPS disadvantage. Zero means that all people develop this type of side effect.

In any case, before consuming any medication it has been necessary to follow the instructions on administration from your doctor. In addition, if you feel abdominal pain during treatment, it was also advisable to see a medical specialist.