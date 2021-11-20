scientists-criam-vacina-experimental-against-rheumatoid-arthritis

Some team on researchers from a University of Toledo, in Kentkucky, in the United States, developed some experimental new vaccine that can help prevent rheumatoid arthritis – doena autoimune que zero tem cura.

O study was published zero scientific journal Process of the State Academy of Sciences electronic represents a great advance in the electronic fight against the doena, which affects about 1% of a global population.

Pra chegar ao result, Ritu Chakravarti, electronic primary researcher author perform artigo, electronic sua team, vinham studying some protein chamada 14 – 3-3 zeta, which has a role in immune pathologies.

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

For reasons related to electronic background in previous studies, the team thought that protein could be a potential trigger for rheumatoid arthritis.

Therefore, they will discover that the removal of a protein allowed an early onset of severe arthritis, indicating that a 14 – 3-3 zeta can actually supply proteus against rheumatoid arthritis.

Vacina for rheumatoid arthritis

Using how you report on these uncooked, the team developed some cowhide using the protein zeta 14 – 3-3 purified. According to artigo, the tests show that the vaccine provokes some immediate immune response, providing proteus against rheumatoid arthritis.

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

“Pra nossa surpresa, rheumatoid arthritis disappears totally, you encourage us to receive a vaccine,” discloses Chakravarti researcher.

While avoiding the development of arthritis, the vagina also shows a significant reduction in the quality of the body. Isso suggests that Vacina can take benefits over long term.

Currently, the rheumatoid arthritis is treated with anti-inflammatory drugs, corticosteroids, immunosuppressants or biological agents that treat specific inflammatory processes.

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

The vacina, which still needs to go through studies on electronic security toxicity pra, t ento, pass through human tests, can represent new paths for a combat of a doena.

Saiba mais

Why treat rheumatoid arthritis early?

Rheumatoid arthritis: dor electronic inchao nas articulaes thus sinais de uma doena

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

Artrite electronic artrose: understand the different principals