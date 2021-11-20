Scientists criam vacina experimental against rheumatoid arthritis

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminNovember 20, 2021
0 2 minutes read
scientists-criam-vacina-experimental-against-rheumatoid-arthritis

Some team on researchers from a University of Toledo, in Kentkucky, in the United States, developed some experimental new vaccine that can help prevent rheumatoid arthritis – doena autoimune que zero tem cura.

O study was published zero scientific journal Process of the State Academy of Sciences electronic represents a great advance in the electronic fight against the doena, which affects about 1% of a global population.

Pra chegar ao result, Ritu Chakravarti, electronic primary researcher author perform artigo, electronic sua team, vinham studying some protein chamada 14 – 3-3 zeta, which has a role in immune pathologies.

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

For reasons related to electronic background in previous studies, the team thought that protein could be a potential trigger for rheumatoid arthritis.

Therefore, they will discover that the removal of a protein allowed an early onset of severe arthritis, indicating that a 14 – 3-3 zeta can actually supply proteus against rheumatoid arthritis.

Vacina for rheumatoid arthritis

Using how you report on these uncooked, the team developed some cowhide using the protein zeta 14 – 3-3 purified. According to artigo, the tests show that the vaccine provokes some immediate immune response, providing proteus against rheumatoid arthritis.

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

“Pra nossa surpresa, rheumatoid arthritis disappears totally, you encourage us to receive a vaccine,” discloses Chakravarti researcher.

While avoiding the development of arthritis, the vagina also shows a significant reduction in the quality of the body. Isso suggests that Vacina can take benefits over long term.

Currently, the rheumatoid arthritis is treated with anti-inflammatory drugs, corticosteroids, immunosuppressants or biological agents that treat specific inflammatory processes.

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

The vacina, which still needs to go through studies on electronic security toxicity pra, t ento, pass through human tests, can represent new paths for a combat of a doena.

Saiba mais

Why treat rheumatoid arthritis early?

Rheumatoid arthritis: dor electronic inchao nas articulaes thus sinais de uma doena

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

Artrite electronic artrose: understand the different principals

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminNovember 20, 2021
0 2 minutes read
Photo of ksuadmin

ksuadmin

Related Articles

Amid the advance of the delta variant in the United States, Barack Obama celebrates his 60th birthday – 03/08/2021 – Worldwide

August 4, 2021
Photo of Zoe Saldaa: “'Maya and the Three' challenge 's old' restaurant '”

Zoe Saldaa: “'Maya and the Three' challenge 's old' restaurant '”

October 20, 2021

The rapper’s prison revives the debate on freedom of expression and takes thousands of people to the streets in Spain – 02/17/2021 – Worldwide

February 17, 2021

Parliamentary committee says Sweden failed to lead pandemic

June 3, 2021
Back to top button