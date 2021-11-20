Salted over black rice with abbora

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminNovember 20, 2021
0 1 minute read
salted-over-black-rice-with-abbora

Trying a different prato to prepare not to jantar or not to last over week? How about betting on the salty black rice with an electronic molho abbora, some delicious opo to escape from rotina electronic also keep on a diet.

A recipe for selvagem rice, rich in electronic fibers conhened by its electronic flavor for being full of benefits, such as the regulate perform intestino electronic 2 nveis de uma glicose.

Learn how to prepare the recipe shared by specialist hairs perform the Freeletics Diet application.

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

Ingredients

  • 50 grams on black rice
  • 200 gary the gadget guy on abbora butternut
  • 4 chives
  • 1 colher over soup over molho tahine
  • 1 colher over soup over azeite over olive
  • slime
  • 1 colher on ch on mel
  • Optional: flocos on pimenta malagueta, salt electronic pimenta perform kingdom.

Over preparation mode

Preaquea um forno the 180 D electronic forre alguma assadeira with papel manteiga. Na alguma panela, ferva or arroz together with 100 ml de gua electronic deixe cozinhar in fire brando by near 45 minutes or until the water dries, wagging from time to time.

Cut the abbora na pedaos electronic regue with the goal of performing azeite on olive. Na followed, tempere like malagueta pepper, salt electronic pepper perform kingdom at ease. It distributes to abbora in electronic form for about 25 minutes or at ficar dourada.

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

Misture and remaining perform azeite on olive with molho tahine, suco on limo electronic mel pra fazer um molho. Cut simply because onions has electronic misture as cooked rice, to abbora assada electronic or molho. A salty black rice is ready!

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminNovember 20, 2021
0 1 minute read
Photo of ksuadmin

ksuadmin

Related Articles

Photo of 5 foods that strengthen the immune system and improve your health

5 foods that strengthen the immune system and improve your health

September 28, 2021

Crisis continues at Kabul airport, 17 Afghans injured in confusion – 08/18/2021 – World

August 18, 2021

Tunisian president suspends parliament and sacks prime minister – 07/25/2021 – world

July 25, 2021

On the 4th day of counting, the second round in Ecuador remains undefined – 02/10/2021 – World

February 10, 2021
Back to top button