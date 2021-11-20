Picol caseiro on banana: learn recipe on Gisele Bundchen

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminNovember 20, 2021
0 1 minute read
picol-caseiro-on-banana:-learn-recipe-on-gisele-bundchen

The banana, rich in essential vitamins, some fruit with great versatility for how long I consume. There are many ways to consume it, including as a delicious sorvete!

The recipe, ensinada pela supermodel Gisele Bundchen, has three simple ingredients electronic a perfect order for what you want to take advantage of or heat as a desktop gelada electronic saudvel.

Or sorvete caseiro, alis, you can be ugly like those bananas that are left over! Learn or step by step:

Ingredients

  • 3 pssegos
  • 3 bananas
  • 2 colheres on iogurte on coconut.

Over-preparation mode

Add all the ingredients to an electronic whisk liquidifier to make it homogeneous. Next, place the mixture on a mild electronic picol in the freezer for four hours. Soon, can I serve!

Photo of ksuadmin

ksuadmin

