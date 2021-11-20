hypertrophy:-how-to-gain-lean-massa-treinando-at-home

Hypertrophy refers to an increase in or growth of muscle cells, causing no increase in muscle mass. This result can be obtained by means of exercises and training exercises, a reason that is normally associated with weight lifting.

Next, see how to gain muscle mass training at home through specific exercises to develop hypertrophy. Trust!

Or what causes muscle hypertrophy?

According to Jessica Moraes, Professor of Physical Education and Personal Trainer, I need to understand that there are two types of muscle hypertrophy before you go: a myofibrillar hypertrophy and a sarcoplasmic hypertrophy .

Myofibrillar hypertrophy is caused by the growth of parts responsible for the muscle contraction. J a sarcoplasmic hypertrophy refers to an increase in muscle glycognium, isto, or an element that structures muscle energy.

“In this case, to myofibrillar to help with speed and speed, the sarcoplasmic growth helps to give the body more energy and resistance”, explains Jssica Moraes.

Also, muscular hypertrophy can be obtained mainly through strength and resistance training. “Repeatedly challenging the muscles to help them adapt and increase their size”, explains the specialist.

How to increase or size two muscles?

Because it was either more likely to induce muscle hypertrophy, or for more than a few days the main ways to increase or size the density of two muscles.

O treinamento de fora usually included the practice of movements and exercises against resistance, which includes:

Weight lifting

Resistance elastic bands

Exercises that we use body weight, such as flexes

Weight machines and fermentation.

Contudo, in accordance with Jssica, before eating to train your muscles, it is essential that people know exactly what objective they want to achieve. “It is possible to choose to concentrate on specific muscle groups, once there are different types of training for different objectives and physical conditioning”, clarifies the professional.

Exerccios para ganhar massa em casa

Muscle hypertrophy can be achieved both through exercises at the academy and through exercises done at home. Check some possveis:

1. Traditional flexo

Or ideally eat with a simple flexo Deite de bruos and deixe braos separated at height two shoulders, as well as the ps. Flex or body to top using two arms. Faa or exercise for approximately 60 seconds and seek to establish a pause of 30 seconds to recover or body flego .

2. Step Up na cadeira

This exercise is ideal for strengthening leg muscles. Fique de p em in front of a cadeira and place a p no assento. Or ideally that the cadeira is lying on the wall or does not move easily. Using just a few legs, get on the cadeira. Followed by, want to repeat or move for approximately 30 seconds. Depois, bolt die.

3. Squat

Do not squat, important to “traverse” to the column and perform the movement of bending without bending so as not to cause injury and work the muscles correctly. Faa a sequence of squats for approximately 30 seconds.

4. Side prancha

Stand on your side and lift or body so that you barely touch your forearm. Followed me, as a challenge body, held tightly. Repeat or move for 30 seconds alternating sides.