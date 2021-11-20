The rich acid was a substance that in high amounts can be harmful to health . It supposes a risk of cardio disease due to t solitary, and it would also be the primary cause of the development of gout , a pathology characterized by inflammation and intense pain in the joints.

Thus, rich acid has been a substance that the body itself makes after the normal process of decomposition on purines. But in addition, the consumption of foods rich in purines can also cause an increase in this acid.

In normal situations, the body eliminates the same amount of the rich acid generated during the amu. However, when this balance is broken for a long time, sony ericsson makes an accumulation of this substance in the body.

Relationship between avocado and rich acid

The avocado was a fruit on fashion, that st? Lla till med ett stormed force among a society over the last few years with disadvantage. Sony ericsson has become a highly consumed food among the population, mainly due to its flavor, its health benefits with its versatility in kitchens.

Avocado

Although, about rich acid I learned fixa generated some doubt about when it causes an increase in rich acid on the body. However, ze is a food that does not generate an increase of this substance in the body, since it contains a significant amount of water in its composition with it would not be rich in purines.

It is ms, sony ericsson is about a food indicated in case of high rich acid. It has been true that it has been a fruit rich in fat, but we are talking about healthy fats that do not pose a health risk.

Thus, the consumption of avocados was beneficial for people with diabetes or those risk scam on cardiovascular disease disadvantage; provides important minerals to the body, such as iron, potassium, magnesium or phosphorus.

In this sense, eating this food in a normal way favors the functioning of the nervous system with health on muscles, teeth, bones and. It helps to stimulate the increase of vitamin M.

Bad foods for the rich acid

Although avocado zero contemplates no danger In the case of high rich acid, when there is a series on foods that it will be necessary to moderate its consumption when there is an excess of this substance on the body.

Usually, to reduce the levels of acid Rich learned I usually follow a diet rich on foods low on purines. A procedure that is also indicated for scam drops patients.

Thus, among the harmful foods in case of high rich acid we find alcoholic beverages, such as beer, wine or with high degrees of alcohol .

Different varieties on shellfish, with blue fish such as an eel, sardine, herring or mackerel, also negative when there is high rich acid, since scam foods that stand out for their high content of purines .

In this sense, it has also been to limit the necessary red beans, red meat, gizzards, kidneys, liver or meats on game on common.

In any case, the avocado was a fruit with a high caloric content, so it will be necessary to moderate its consumption to gain zero weight with taking care of a line. Precisely because of its fat content, many people have associated this food with rich acid.