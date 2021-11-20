Functional creamy brigadeiro to raise dopamine

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminNovember 20, 2021
0 1 minute read
functional-creamy-brigadeiro-to-raise-dopamine

Final zero on a heavy electronic tiring day, did you know what do you need about a docinho, zero? Because I knew that, with this recipe taught by nutritionist Aline Quissak, you can taste a creamy brigadeiro electronic saudvel enquanto stimulates or electronic metabolism raises dopamine, a responsive neurotransmitter pela senso de prazer electronic de motivao.

Um 2 more known benefits perform chocolate electronic perform cause an increase in sensation on prazer electronic on being caused by phenylethylamine, a normal compost with effects similar to sixteen years of amphetamines. Confirm or step by step of a receipt:

Ingredients

  • 1 x face on 200 ml on gua
  • 2 colheres (soup) on mel (can be substituted by honey on cana or nectar on coconut)
  • 1 colher (soup) cheia on cacau em s 100%
  • 1 colher (desktop) rasa on manteiga on boa qualidade ou 1 colher (ch) on leo on coco
  • 50 g on dark chocolate 70% cacau
  • 1 colher ( ch) on cinnamon (optional)
  • on xcara on chopped amndoas or nozes.
Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

Preparation mode

Na alguma panela baixa, on preference, place gua pra ferver with manteiga. Deposit, add or mel electronic or dark chocolate 70%. Depois de ferver, add or cacao em g, so as not to lose antioxidants. Acrescent also a canela electronic as amndoas picadas.

Continue mexendo bem from eating the desgrudar de uma panela. Assim that you are in brigadeiro ponto de, clear in a light electronic prato for gelar.

Assim that gelar, form bolinhas like mos electronic passe nos nibs sobre cacau or na nozes chopped for more antioxidants that relieve m u stress, um tiring or electronic the exaust. You can keep them na geladeira for at least five days. Electronic is coming soon!

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminNovember 20, 2021
0 1 minute read
Photo of ksuadmin

ksuadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Reckless: The Devil's Envoy by Ed Brubaker announced at Delcourt for January 2022

Reckless: The Devil's Envoy by Ed Brubaker announced at Delcourt for January 2022

November 12, 2021

Vaccination in Europe faces scarcity, disinformation and disorganization

February 24, 2021

Series directed by Spike Lee pays tribute to victims of September 11 and Covid – 08/31/2021 – World

August 31, 2021

Taliban say women will be able to study in Afghanistan, but separated from men – 08/29/21 – World

August 30, 2021
Back to top button