Sponsored Content

Every woman, at some moment gives life, must have been presented with a vaginal douche, some technique that happens on gerao pra gerao. A practice consists of washing the vaginal canal (apart from inside the vaginal area) with a guide or with some fluid mixture to “clean” electronic eliminate odors.

Contudo, even that some women feel that the genital shower face as that the sony ericsson perceives more limpas, they would little scientific evidence 2 seus benefits of a practice for the sade ntima feminina.

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

Hoje, graas evolved from a medicine, known that the risks of a shower can end up surpassing your supposed benefits. It is because a technique disturbs or balances the genital flora electronic makes the environment more favorable to the growth of bacteria that cause infections.

Also, genital douche increases the risk of bacterial vaginosis, which can cause several problems in the long term, such as premature delivery, electronic infections, sexually transmitted.

Contudo, afinal, how to take care of a personal hygiene sem prejudice the intimate sade?

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

Tells to take care of uma intimate hygiene

Ignoring the problems associated with michael genital hygiene can lead to future complications. Assim, more perform than taking a bath regularly, maintaining intimate hygiene involves some srie of habits electronic direct care. Confira:

Escolha roupas confortveis

No matter how careful you are, he does not banho, wearing intimate clothing with electronic devices greatly impacts personal hygiene. In any case, try to use respirveis, like or something, light, electronic fabrics that do not cause uncomfortable.

Use suitable intimate sabonetes

Or intimate sabonete can be an alternative to daily care with feminine hygiene. An example is a line of intimate Protex liquid sabonetes that, by cleaning the soul, has a soft electronic formula that helps to maintain pH organic electronic health, strengthening the organic barreira of the intimate zone.

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

Learn to be certain about clean

essential to clean the vaginal area of ​​a correct way, or seja, of a forehead for trs (of a vaginal area at a u nus). Outra says to raise or habit of cleaning the vaginal area always to relao lovemaking aps, some time that the electronic body fluids as particles 2 condoms can cause irritation.

Avoid scented things

Or use on lenos, moisturizers, electronic deodorants or other scented products in the region could be a very bad idea, because they can alter a pH of a skin, cause allergies, electronic flakes, electronic also increase the risks on infections.

Drink gua

Make sure you drink enough gua daily! Keeping some boa hydration helps the body to release toxins electronic, consequently, to keep the vaginal area clean electronic saudvel.

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)