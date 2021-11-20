11-symptoms-that-warn-that-the-immune-system-is-weakened

Taking care of our immune system was essential in the prevention of diseases , since that this system is in charge of defending the organism against viruses and infections . And it would be that there are certain life habits that help strengthen defenses.

Among the most determining factors for the correct functioning of the immune system are a correct with balanced diet; as well as performing regular physical exercise scam. In addition, avoiding stress with adequate rest has also been highly beneficial for the defenses.

In addition, it was also important to avoid or limit products that are harmful to the body, such as drug use, alcohol or smoking. These habits can be very harmful to health.

Key nutrients for the immune system

Eat a balanced diet with complete will be key to defenses. And it has been that the immune system requires a series of nutrients on a daily basis for proper functioning, especially vitamins, minerals and.

In relation to this aspect, people who follow an unhealthy diet or deficient in certain nutrients may present a greater risk of infections, diseases or viruses due to the deficiencies that they need the immune system.

With all this, these are the main nutrients that the immune system needs to act with strength against any external threat: Vitamins (B6, B 11, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin Chemical with Vitamin E) with minerals (Zinc, selenium, copper, iron with magnesium).

Vitamin C was an essential nutrient for the immune system. So much so that different scientific studies have shown that this vitamin helps to reduce the symptoms of the cold, mainly due to its antioxidant capacity.

In addition, nutrients such as a B vitamin

also stand out. , key to a formation on red blood cells. Or iron, a mineral involved in the production of white blood cells. A deficiency of both nutrients can cause pernicious anemia (lack of M 12) or iron deficiency anemia (lack of iron), respectively

Finally, among this group of essential nutrients, it has been received to highlight the importance of vitamin M. Some experts like Dr. Michael Farreneheit. Holick says that having optimal levels of this vitamin reduces the risk of developing multiple diseases.

Symptoms that indicate a weakened immune system

On certain occasions the immune system may act as it waits on it. When this occurs, it may be because the sony ericsson defenses are weakened, although this aspect was not so easy to detect.

Although, there are certain symptoms or indications that can alert that the immune system I learned found weakened. Thus, if you experience any of these health conditions, it would be advisable to see a medical specialist:

Dry eyes. Recurrent fever. Infections with / or recurrent colds. Simple illnesses that last longer than usual. Nausea. Vomiting. Loss on hair. Spots on a skin. Diarrhea. Constant tiredness. Allergies

Normally, a medical specialist can determine a situation clinic of the patient by carrying out different tests on blood, such as an observation on the levels of vitamin B 12, ferritin, blood count, albumin, globulin or immunoglobulins.