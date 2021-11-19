venom:-let-there-be-carnage-on-blu-ray-february-23,-2022-(with-six-cut-scenes)

Sacr first at the global box office for the moment when it comes to superhero movies, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will benefit soon to be released on physical media to be able to make its second round in domestic homes. If the United States will be able to get its hands on DVD / Blu-Rays from next December, the carnage will be expected at the beginning of next year here.

Some bonuses for Carnage

Sony Pictures has indeed validated the product sheets with the multiples reseller sites, which allows us to have a visual for the American version of the Blu-Ray and its 4K variation, but above all the list of bonuses presented with the film by Andy Serkis . Are on the program a btisier (which we are very anxious to see in view of the film), a featurette on Eddie and Venom as a couple, a second on Cletus Kasady , from making-of for the action scenes, a featurette concept to carnage to come back to the design of the formidable symbiote, and finally, six cut scenes, will certainly constitute all the interest of the cake which.

The digital output of Venom: Let There Be Carnage is announced for 19 November, while the physical release in France is dated 23 February 2022 . Count 19, 99 for single Blu-Ray, 24, 99 for BR 4K and 24, 29 for editing Steelbook .













