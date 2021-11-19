black-panther:-wakanda-forever-confirms-its-stop-of-filming-until-(at-least)-january-2022

A good two weeks after news of the filming hiatus on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever reached us from Hollywood Reporter , it’s Deadline ‘s turn to confirm the shutdown status from the production of Ryan Coogler film. And above all, his hard esteem.

Wakanda for the winter

Earlier in the year, during the month of August, the same Deadline had reported an injury on the set of the actress Letitia Wright , who is the origin of the break in question. At the time, the teams had estimated that it was a minor injury, and that the actress could quickly return to the film sets. At the beginning of November, it was already understood in the text of the Hollywood Reporter that the injury had in fact been more serious than thought. According to the last text online, we are still talking about a broken shoulder and a concussion – enough to explain that Wright needs time to recover.

Deadline was able to get hold of a note that circulated among the Black Panther teams: Wakanda Forever , hand sign from Kevin Feige , Louis D ‘Espositio and Nate Moore to act on the production break. This memo explains that the current plans are to resume filming as of January 2022 – this being so, the actress’ immunization status will also have to be adjusted. here, on pain of further delays if the actress cannot return to the United States. The note also recognizes the importance of the character of Shuri to the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , and many see in this important break, beyond the importance of the good health of the actress, the fact that the herone could well be the one who will take over the role left vacant by T’Challa , d the sad disappearance of Chadwick Boseman l’t 2020.

More or less happily, Marvel Studios has made a huge shift in its release schedule 2022, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever both July and November pass 2022 regarding his coming to rooms. We can bet that these months will be enough for Letita Wright , we must wish a speedy recovery that.

