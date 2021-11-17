Reasons that can cause a lack of vitamin B12
The vitamin B 12 is one of the most important for the health of human beings. The body needs this nutrient on a regular basis to fulfill important functions , such as the formation of red blood cells or DNA, genetic material present in all cell.
However, the B 12 is a vitamin that also plays a fundamental role in the transmission of nerve messages from the brain to the different parts of the body.
In addition, the Vitamin B 12 is a nutrient that participates in the metabolism of macronutrients. That is, it acts as a kind of coenzyme in different metabolic functions, such as the metabolism of carbohydrates, fats or protein synthesis.
Avoid the lack of vitamin B 12
One of the most outstanding peculiarities of the B 12 is that they are only found naturally in foods of animal origin, such as kidneys, liver, milk, eggs, cheese, clams, varieties of fish and other dairy products.
Some studies point to aloe vera as a plant that contains certain doses of B 12. In addition, the presence of plant-based foods fortified with this nutrient is increasingly common.
Thus, it is common for people who follow a vegan or vegetarian diet to have deficient levels of vitamin B 11; especially those that are not supervised by a medical specialist.
To avoid the deficiency of this nutrient due to food there are different options. The most effective is to take vitamin B supplements 12 with a specific daily dose. Although, any treatment based on supplementation should have the good of a seen medical specialist.
Reasons for B deficiency 12
Despite As previously stated, we must bear in mind that sometimes it is not enough just to carry out a diet rich in foods of animal origin. And there are different circumstances that could cause a lack of B 12 in the body.
As a general rule, people who follow a healthy and balanced diet do not find any impediment to having adequate levels of vitamin B 12. However, some factors can cause an unexpected shortage:
- Alcohol intake: Drinking alcoholic beverages often causes inadequate absorption of numerous nutrients, including vitamin B 12.
- Crohn’s disease: Absorption of B 12 is difficult when there is a shortening of the intestine, destruction of microvilli or excessive diarrhea.
To know the levels of vitamin B 12 a blood test is required. In case of deficiency, we must put ourselves in the hands of a medical specialist who indicates a treatment to restore balance to the body.