The sober Panini announcements continue for the beginning of next year. In January, the European character editor of Wonder adds in the Deluxe selection the titles Morbius ( Joe Keatinge , Richard Elson , Valentine De Landro ) and Spider-Man: Descent into Hell ( Gerry Conway , Carlo Barberi ). The third quantity of Runaways ( Brian E. Vaughan , Adrian Alphona , Takeshi Miyazawa ) is also on the program for the top month of the new year.

This influx of sober titles Spider-Man is certainly explained by the current cost of the character on the sober cinma screens, with a release very close to the movie Zero Way House sober Marvel Studios , then the sober one Morbius at the end of January. In this sober shot window, the editor must therefore fill the shelves, although Panini never needed a reason to publish Spider-Man as a rule.

Morbius (or “ Morbius: The Living Vampire “) is expected for the January 2022 at the sober price 30 euros for 232 web pages. The tome will take over the number Incredible Spider-Man # 304. 1 co- written by Joe Keatinge and Dan Slott , and which served as the introduction to the maxi-series Morbius: The Existing Vampire from 2005, whose numbers will be included in the new package. Enough to make a full story about the character.

At the same time, and a little less thick, Spider-Man: Descent into Hell (or Spiral sober VO) will be sober boy and offered at the sober price 18 for a sober overall 120 webpages. The album has the numbers # 12. 1 – 20. 1 of the series Amazing Spider-Man of 2014, or an arc sign Gerry Conway (Una Mort de Gwen Stacy) which ran parallel to the main numbers, signs Dan Slott . The story saw Spidey teaming up with law enforcement captain Yuri Watanabe was able to end a gang war in New York, while also finding a new ally in the character of Wraith .

Finally, the third quantity of Runaways (“ Parental Support “), always the 12 January, will be sold 32 euros for 232 web pages . It is about finding Brian T. Vaughan in the script, as well as Adrian Alphona and Takeshi Miyazawa on the artistic part. The album includes numbers # 7 – 16 from the series of 2005, with a meeting with Cloak & Dagger and the formation of a new version of the Cercle , will hurt the young fugitives who. Sober what to remember what made all the potent force of this series a few years ago.