home-remedies-to-relieve-external-hemorrhoids

The hemorrhoids , or also known as piles , are swollen veins in the area of the anus and in the lower part of the rectum, similar to the veins varicose . In fact, hemorrhoids usually develop inside the rectum or under the skin around the anus.

This swelling of the veins near the anus can occur from many causes, but in most cases Sometimes the reason why the veins have become inflamed is not entirely clear.

Yes, in these cases age influences increasing the risk of hemorrhoids due to the weakening of the tissues that support the veins of the rectum and anus. Moreover, this pathology can occur in pregnant women because of the weight of the baby in the anal region.

Given the painful and unpleasant situation caused by hemorrhoids, there are some measures we can take to try to reduce the discomfort of this pathology. The main idea of ​​these is to minimize the pressure in this area as much as we can and thus seek relief from this pain.

Home remedies for hemorrhoids

These are the main home remedies that we can do from home and that will help us greatly to end the main symptoms of hemorrhoids:

Sitz baths

To alleviate the symptoms of pain, inflammation and itching in the anus, it is highly recommended to take a warm sitz bath. This can be prepared in the bathtub at home with two tablespoons of baking soda, Epsom salt and apple or cider vinegar.

For it to take effect we must sit down with 15 to 20 minutes 2 to 3 times a day in this mixture. In case you do not want to use the bathtub, you can do it in the bid or in a bucket, depending on where it is most comfortable for you, you can stay for a while and.

Person with hemorrhoids

Aloe vera

Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory properties and helps to heal wounds. This can reduce irritation, swelling, burning and itching, and can be applied directly to the anus to provide more relief in the area. In this sense, it is important that aloe vera is pure not buying in stores and, since preservative additives can weaken the area and.

Loose clothing

Try not to wear too tight clothes to keep the anal area as clean and dry as possible. If not, it may cause more serious symptoms in the long run.

Witch hazel

Witch hazel applied to external hemorrhoids helps relieve the symptoms of piles. This is a natural anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and astringent that allows us to end hemorrhoids with a cotton ball and gently applying it with.

Ice

As in the past, ice will always be the great ally of hemorrhoids. Applying ice to the area will help reduce pain, irritation, burning, and swelling. Of course, it should not be placed directly on the affected area, since it can cause tissue damage. We will always wrap the ice in a towel or some cloth that prevents it from being in direct contact with the anus.