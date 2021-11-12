The graphic novel project Carrie Kelley is talked about again, a few years after having disappeared from the radar. Announced three years ago, this title, presented as a lighter and more casual extension of the Dark Knight Rturns saga, is part of a five-book contract between Frank Miller and DC Comics . After having already delivered a mini-series Superman: Yr A single and the political essay The Golden Child , the author would have already completed the work on the sober script Carrie Kelley , passes through the sober hands of the artist Ben Caldwell . Rather enthusiastic, this one would be partly responsible for the lengthy gestation time, and a possible extension of length on the size of the project.

The Red Mind Comes back

Satisfied soberly his sober work relationship with the designer, Miller explains that the man would have been seized this project, until adding a sober quantity of new ideas and sober scenes absent from the script. The title Carrie Kelley , initially planned as a graphic novel of two hundred pages, would have grown thicker as they changed. The author recalls a story in the colors of the heroine, in “young adults” format: a good part of the book follows the civilian life of the young Robin , with a minimal of Batman , school interactions in a graphic cartoon atmosphere.

Appeared in the Dark Knight Profits , on a sober original idea David Byrne and several important sober contributions Lynn Varley , Kelley will have had her own trajectory in sober breast una sober continuit Frank Miller . Become a kind of analogue of Catwoman in Strikes Again , the herone, not necessarily very talkative, will move away quickly from her first incarnation of a candid high school girl to becoming the natural heir of Bruce Wayne in subsequent volumes. At the internship to endorse the relatively taciturn personality of her mentor in her role as Batwoman , symbol of the transition of generations in The Golden Child , and challenges that the paternal heroes Batman and Superman failed to meet.

If the sober idea to find Frank Miller on a sober graphic novel “youth” project remains surprising, we will appreciate sober see the bonhomme leave your sober comfort zone sober, without hampering your own continuity. The title unfortunately still does not have a release date, but the length communicated by the editors of Newsarama would tend to indicate that DC Comics is ready to start a promotional campaign. Miller also confirmed that the other two titles on the agenda are still relevant, and would see himself working again with Caldwell after the release of Carrie Kelley .























