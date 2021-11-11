the-superfood-packed-with-vitamin-c-that-helps-support-the-immune-system

There are certain foods unknown to the majority of the population due to their exotic origin. However, due to its nutritional value and the benefits it brings to health, they are considered a superfood. This is the case of Persimmon .

A few years ago, persimmon began to be marketed with greater force in Spain and can currently be purchased in supermarkets such as Mercadona. Persimmon is also known as rosewood or persimmon.

The most marked characteristics of this fruit are its intense orange color, its high vitamin C content, its sweet taste or its fiber content. Thus, it is a food suitable for both the little ones and the elderly.

Why is it a superfood?

Persimmon is an autumn seasonal fruit, such as kiwi, avocados, pumpkin or nuts. Thus, the main reason why persimmon is considered a superfood is because of its high content of vitamin C, an essential vitamin for the body and that helps to strengthen the immune system.

Persimmon superfood

It is scientifically proven that vitamin C helps combat the symptoms of the common cold and reduce their duration. Although, it has not been proven that this vitamin can prevent the appearance of this type of health condition.

Specifically, for each 100 grams of persimmon we get about 66 mg of vitamin C. That is, it provides a higher quantity than oranges, which is the food associated with this vitamin par excellence. On the other hand, the nutritional value of persimmon is quite broad. In this sense, it is rich in provitamin A and tannins.

Nutritional value of persimmon

Persimmon has a similar appearance to a tomato when it is ripe, although its color is more similar to that of an orange. We are talking about a superfood with a sweet taste and an important composition of water and fiber among its nutrients. of carbohydrates, especially as glucose and fructose.

Similarly, persimmon as a superfood stands out for its high content of pectin and mucilage. These two elements help retain water, cause an increase in the volume of stool, facilitate intestinal transit and.

In addition, the vitamin content of persimmon is one of its main characteristics. It is an important source of provitamin A, specifically b-cryptoxanthin. Thus each 100 grams of this superfood contains a total of 1. 447 mg of this carotenoid.

Finally, from the Fundacin Espaola de Nutricin explain that persimmon provides phenolic compounds, specifically in tannins, which vary throughout the ripening of the fruit.

Thus, it provides practically half of the daily intake recommended vitamin C, therefore being a great source of this nutrient. And it also provides more energy than other healthy fruits, such as pear, apple or pineapple.