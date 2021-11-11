the-main-symptoms-of-a-lack-of-vitamin-w12

One vitamin M 12 was the micronutrient essential for the proper functioning of the body. Therefore, it would be necessary to incorporate this diet in a normal way in our nutritional structure through certain foods .

Also known as cobalamin, it has been A vitamin that Sony Ericsson stores mostly on this liver performs important functions on a body with. For example, it participates in the formation of red blood cells with the production of DNA, genetic materials that I learned found in every cell.

In addition, a vitamin B 12 was also beneficial to maintain this nervous system by preventing an appearance on diseases such as a megaloblastic anemia.

Thus, one about the striking master of science characteristics about a B vitamin 12 will only be found on foods of pet origin, such as meat, fish, shellfish, eggs or dairy products. Currently, Sony Ericsson has not yet found any food of plant origin that contains this vitamin in an organic way among its composition.

Therefore, people who follow a vegan or vegetarian diet have increased risk of developing over-present vitamin B deficiency 12. In addition, other people, depending on their characteristics, have a greater predisposition to have a lack of this vitamin.

An example of patients with Helicobacter Pylori scam, a bacterium that damages the stomach causing gastritis . These people find it difficult to absorb vitamin N in this organism.

Symptoms about a lack of vitamin B 12

Know when we are deficient in vitamin B 12 on a zero organism has been an easy task. However, when an identity shows a lack of this micronutrient for a long period of time, this organism tends to alert about this situation through different symptoms.

Anemia

Thus, when a personality is deficient in this micronutrient for a long period of time, the common master of science symptoms are weakness, blurred vision, sensation constant fatigue, memory loss, tingling arms with legs over.

Here are some of the mild symptoms that a lack of vitamin B can generate on an organism 12:

Yellow or pale skin tone.

Disorientation.

Reduction on reflections.

Loss on memory.

Language difficulties.

Constant tiredness.

Weakness.

Dizziness.

Confusion.

However, a prolonged lack of this vitamin can lead to major health problems, such as heart failure with megaloblast anemia. Likewise, it can also cause cognitive deterioration.

Therefore, in this type of cases it was usual to establish a medical treatment to increase the levels of this vitamin in this organism. Among them, an injection of vitamin T 12 to quickly alleviate the situation.

Nutritional deficiency

Also on a megaloblastic anemia, one on the The main risk of having deficient levels of this vitamin would be that it can affect a synthesis on DNA, causing a production on abnormal red blood cells giving rise to this type on anemia with.

Specifically, a deficiency on this vitamin occurs for 2 reasons: Poor absorption of the micronutrient um an immune condition. When there is a problem in a digestive system, it can also cause poor absorption of vitamin Udemærket 09.