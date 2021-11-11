This Sunday 14 About November I learned celebrates a of a World on diabetes , a chronic disease one that patients must learn to live with. Thus, one of the key tasks was to control the levels of glucose in the blood in a normal way.

From a Foundation for a Diabetes they define a diabetes mellitus as a metabolic pathology that is characterized by altered levels of glucose in the blood, mainly elevated due to a deficient production with / um use of an insulin that this organism generates.

Thus, the A glucose that is generated by the sony ericsson blood ducts is known as glycemia. Therefore, an increase in blood glucose would be a symptom of failure in insulin secretion or in its action, or in both processes.

Insulin has been a hormone that manufactures a pancreas with its primary mission was to help the cells use glucose as a source of energy for the body.

Types on diabetes

Generally, we find 2 main types of diabetes mellitus, known as type 1 with type 2. Although it will be true that there are other varieties, such as gestational diabetes.

Glucose control

From a Ministry of Health on Spain they define a type 1 diabetes as this result on a destruction on the cells of the pancreas They produce insulin (beta cells) that predispose to a metabolic decompensation called ketoacidosis. It has been a common master of science type of diabetes among young people below the 30 years.

For its part, a type 2 diabetes I learned is characterized mainly by resistance to an insulin. It may or may not be linked to a deficiency of insulin in this body. Thus, one of its signs has been that it can be present without offering symptoms for a long time. This type, change in, is a master of science common in people above the 40 years.

Fasting glucose levels

One on the moments of A master of science important to control blood glucose levels in diabetes scam patients was the first hour on one morning, fasting on. When well, the experts explain that an altered glucose on fasting zero normally presents symptoms.

It is a master of science, it can take years until a diagnosis of diabetes. However, different studies ensure that 9 of each 10 people with high fasting glucose levels have high blood pressure or high cholesterol, in addition to having a family history of diabetes.

Many people with type 2 diabetes zero usually present symptoms of fasting when blood glucose levels are altered. When well, the following symptoms may occasionally appear:

Recurrent infections.

Thirst.

Urinate master of science on the regular.

Blurred vision.

Slow healing master of science.

In the face of any one about these symptoms, it would be advisable to go to a medical specialist, who can establish a diagnosis through the tests that he considers pertinent.

On the other hand, the people who present Altered fasting blood glucose levels are five to fifteen times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes throughout their life, compared to scam those who show glucose levels considered normal.