ms-marvel:-the-disney-+-series-will-finally-arrive-between-october-and-december-2022

Program changes for Disney + . While a few weeks ago, the editorial staff of the serious Variety estimated that the series Ms. Marvel , after its shift at the end of the year 2021, was due to arrive on Disney + logically at the beginning of 2022, it is through the voice of Disney that we tells us about additional delays – or adjustments in broadcast schedules, which will mean that Kamala Khan will not show up for another good year , at least.

Everything is timely …

C ‘is during its review meeting for the last quarter of the year 2021 (Q4 – a period which includes the months of October to December for Disney ) that the American giant has announced that the series Ms Marvel will be released on Disney + in the period Q4 of 2022. In other words, don’t expect the series to arrive on the streaming platform until October of next year.

Many are looking behind the reasons for this lag are potential post-production issues or negative reactions to artwork seen online recently, which shows the version MCU of Kamala Khan (played by the young Iman Vellani ) will have quite different powers from its comic book counterpart. Here, we find a less sensational explanation and a bit more pragmatic.

Recently, Marvel Studios postponed, due to production conditions in a context of health crisis, the all of his calendar 2022 at the cinema. As a result, the movie The Marvels , in which Ms Marvel is set to reappear, dropped from November 2022 to February 2023. It is therefore quite easy to assume, if Ms Marvel were to come out early next year, that Disney + has preferred postponed the release of several months so that the wait between the series and The Marvel is less long (both for the collective memory of the public and for the promotional effort).

Anyway, you will have to take your trouble patiently. But we suppose that the Disney + Day of this very close will allow, in compensation, d ‘have first images of the series. We bet ?

Source