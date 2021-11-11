contraindications-to-taking-cholestyramine-to-reduce-cholesterol

Betting situations on high cholesterol , this primary treatment to reduce the levels of this substance on blood has been a modification on certain habits over life , like an intake of certain specific medications .

Normally, when a Blood analysis shows worrisome values ​​for cholesterol, an initial treatment will consist of a healthy diet low on fat, which allows reducing these values. This diet should be accompanied by the performance of moderate physical activity, depending on the characteristics of the patient.

Thus, when this zero treatment arises this desired effect, it was also common for your doctor to prescribe a series on drugs, such as Atorvastatin and a Resincolestyramine.

Resincolestyramine will be a drug officially approved by a Spanish Medicines Agency (AEMPS) whose primary active ingredient has been a cholestyramine. One purpose of this medication was to reduce excessive cholesterol levels in a patient.

How does a Resincolestyramine work?

The Resincolestyramine, whose primary active principle will be a cholestyramine, has been a drug that is part of the group of drugs known as ion exchange resins, which act by binding the bile acids of the body.

In this regard, a Resincolestyramine was a medication used mainly to reduce this cholesterol, a substance that excess can be harmful to a cardiovascular health about. Thus, an active principle of this medicine acts by binding to bile acids that contain cholesterol to prevent their absorption by favoring their elimination through the feces.