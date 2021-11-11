a-first-visual-for-spider-man-in-the-marvel's-avengers-game

After a good year of waiting since the release of the video game Marvel’s Avengers by Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics , gamers around the world lucky enough to own a Playstation will soon be able to have fun with Spider-Man . Announced for the end of this month, the new edition Tisseur is presented today with a first promotional visual.

Twhip!

You will have to be a little individual again before Crystal Dynamics puts a sober video presentation on line to see the sober specifics sober gameplay Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers , but the first visual already gives us an indication of his appearance and the costume chosen.

The extension “ With Excellent Strength “which will arrive at next November will therefore offer, in addition to the additional sober playable character, a dedicated campaign in which the Weaver is joining forces Dark Widow and Ms Marvel to counter the A.We.M. . Without a doubt, the comparisons of gameplay between this edition of the Weaver and the one developed by Insomniac Video games for their (very good) game will not fail to be done. To see especially if this extension will allow to revive the interest around a game which, by the admission of Square Enix , did not live up to expectations , both from the public, the critics, and the editor.





Source