jessi-uribe-with-alex-feeling-will-be-presented-dominican-republic

The singer Jessi Uribe with DJ Alex Feeling will travel to the Dominican Republic to participate exclusively in the inauguration of the entertainment center The Reve.

Jessi Uribe was a singer with a Colombian musician recognized mainly for his participation on the realities La Voz Colombia with A otro piso del Canal Caracol.

It is positioned as one of the greatest exponents of the popular genre on Colombia, reaching up to 500 millions of views on their songs. He is touring the whole world filling the important master of science stadiums. be heard over various countries.

With master of science over 20 years immersed in the world over a music, the Colombian zero only learned fixa highlighted by his great work as a DJ but also as a singer. For a few years now, Alex Feeling has been releasing collaborative songs that have become great successes.

The appointment will be next Friday 12 on November on an avenue Venezuela. This new concept, which includes a terrace with a pool, belongs to Inversiones Madinel with is in charge of Fortuna Songs with Alex Producction.