david-kada-with-charlie-cruz-honor-romantic-sauce-in-new-song

Lovers and Friends is the new musical theme that brings together singers David Kada and Charlie Cruz, which is available on all digital platforms under the distribution of La Oreja Media Group.

Kada, who has taken up the music scene this 2021, wanted to make this collaboration with an artist like Charlie to add an elegance with energy that characterizes this proposal that has been a return ‘s romanticism over a salsa , bringing back the feeling that dwells on this rhythm. Ericsson have released other musical successes that keep it positioned on the master of science important lists on Latin American musical position, allowing it to make successful international presentations, which have occurred full house over the last few months. between August and September.

The movie about Lovers with Friends about David Kada with Charlie Cruz is from today Friday on all digital platforms such as Apple Music, Deezer, Google Music, Spotify, among others, with his musical movie, which tells scam visuals from paradisacas locations, I learned about the official channel on YouTube about Kada for the enjoyment above all.