actor-paul-rudd,-the-sexiest-man-of-2021,-according-to-people

The American actor and producer Paul Rudd, known for his roles in films like “Romeo and Juliet” or series like “Friends”, has been named sexiest man of 2021 by the magazine “People “.

The 52-year-old actor has been classified throughout his career with all kinds of adjectives,” as kind, autocratic, affable or hard-working. “, assures the magazine, which includes a photo on its cover of the protagonist of” The Ant-Man “and announces this new” appointment “.

” I have enough conscience to know that when the When people find out that they will pick me for this (the sexiest man), they will say, ‘What?’ “, assures the New Jersey actor to the publication.

For” People “, that humility, along with his easy smile and green eyes, is what has made Rudd over the last few years “fell in love.

The interpreter has as his immediate projects to team up with comedian Will Ferrell for a new” Apple TV “series called” The Shrink Next Door “and faces one of Hollywood’s most prized franchises with a sequel to “Ghostbusters” that will take the title “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

Despite its recent successes in the world of cinema and on television, Rudd confesses to the magazine that what makes him truly happy is his marriage, which is now 18 years old, and his two children.

” When I think of myself, I consider myself a father “husband, he assures. “I just go out with my family when I’m not working. That’s what I like” more me.

Every year, since 1985, the American magazine chooses the one they call the Sexiest man on the planet, a title previously awarded to singer John Legend, actors Michael B and. Jordan, Denzel Washington or Idris Elba, among others.