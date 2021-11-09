the-typical-christmas-food-that-is-a-treasure-of-vitamin-b12

The vitamin B 12 is one of the nutrients most important for health , mainly due to the functions it fulfills in the body. Although, this vitamin can only be obtained naturally by consuming foods of animal origin .

It is true that some studies claim that some plants such as aloe vera contain certain doses of vitamin B 12, although not enough to supplement the diet. Although, there are products of vegetable origin enriched with this nutrient.

Thus, vitamin B 12 is essential to maintain the health of neurons and blood, in general mode. Specifically, the B 12 participates in the formation of red blood cells and in the DNA of every cell. Its deficiency in the body is the main cause of the appearance of megaloblastic anemia.

Due to its importance for the body, people need to consume a sufficient dose of this nutrient on a daily basis. This is the amount indicated by the National Institute of Health of the United States, based on age and sex:

Life stage Recommended amount Babies up to 6 months 0.4 mcg Babies 7 to 12 months 0.5 mcg Children from 1 to 3 years old 0.9 mcg Children from 4 to 8 years old 1.2 mcg Children from 9 to 13 years 1.8 mcg Adolescents of 14 to 18 years 2.4 mcg Adults 2.4 mcg Pregnant women and adolescents 2.6 mcg Breastfeeding women and adolescents 2.8 mcg

Foods rich in vitamin B 12

As we said before, the main food source of vitamin B 12 is found in animal breaths, although it can also enc Take fortified foods or vitamin supplements.

Clams

In case of taking vitamin supplements, it is always necessary to first consult a medical specialist or pharmacist who can supervise such treatment.

Thus, among foods rich in vitamin B 12 highlight all variety of meats and fish, seafood, eggs, dairy products, milk or poultry. But the main sources of this nutrient are clams and veal liver.

Clams, the great source food

Clams are a food of high nutritional value and low in calories. They provide a large amount of proteins of great biological value. In addition, they also provide minerals such as iodine, calcium, sodium, iron, zinc, selenium and magnesium.

Its high content of vitamin B stands out 12, a nutrient that It is essential for people’s health. Although, clams can be cooked in different ways, in most cases with a graceful flavor.

In this context, during the Christmas holidays it is common to take clams a la marinaras or in sauce . And it is that it is a tasty dish that also provides great nutritional value. Experts recommend its consumption in times of growth.

To provide some more specific data on clams, it is a type of mollusk that lives in salty waters, withstanding temperatures from 5ºC to 35 ºC, low tide, salinity changes … etc.