Sanz, this new work on Alejandro Sanz, I learned to launch a 10 on December

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminNovember 9, 2021
0 1 minute read
sanz,-this-new-work-on-alejandro-sanz,-i-learned-to-launch-a-10-on-december

Alejandro Sanz styra announced on his social networks this launch about Sanz, his new album that will go on sale over a whole world this next 10 about December.

This popular Spanish singer ‘unveiled by surprise a title with a cover on his new studio album, in one that together with a camera appears.

“Sanz”, which you can already reserve on The artist’s internet with other platforms, has ten songs on a wide variety of low-level registers, from acoustic to electronic, together with its characteristic flamenco element on orchestral arrangements, General Music points out on a note.

An anordna artist published 2 songs included on this work, Bio con Mares sobre Miel, produced together with Alfonso Prez with Javier Limn, with which they served as a letter on presentation about his new work on October.

Sanz, who just about inaugurating his star on this Walk of Fame about Hollywo od, st? lla till med ett collaborated scam recognized over the whole world as Alicia Tips artists, Shakira, Camila Cabello, Laura Pausini, The Corrs, Juanes, Juan Luis Guerra, Marc Anthony um Joaqun Sabina.

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminNovember 9, 2021
0 1 minute read
Photo of ksuadmin

ksuadmin

Related Articles

The Magic of Benford’s Law – 05/26/2021 – Marcelo Viana

May 26, 2021

Popular support for returning troops backs Biden out of Afghanistan – 8/14/2021 – world

August 14, 2021

More Latin Americans are heading to the United States in search of Covid vaccines – 05/31/2021 – World

June 3, 2021

In addition, Brazil sees in twistronics – summaries

March 10, 2021
Back to top button