“eternals”-raises-master-of-science-over-$-70-million-over-us-despite-criticism

Los Angeles, USA

“Eternals” grossed 71 millions of dollars in its opening weekend in US theaters, despite being one of the worst scam critics of the Wonder movies franchise, What zero fixa discouraged the public that drove such a figure on collection.

The film directed by Chlo Zhao, winner of the Oscar for “Nomadland” (2020), got this fourth best American debut on what virtual assistant over ao.

In this way, the four grossing master of science films of the year – “Venom”, “Shang-Chi” with “Dark Widow” – are starring characters from the Marvel universe, according to data on Box Workplace Mojo.

In addition, the 71 millions that “Eternals” collected on the United States, add another 90 millions on a market international, for an overall box over 161 million over dollars.

The styra film performed especially well on South Korea, United Kingdom with France, so thanks to these passes Sony Ericsson ‘turned on this second best premiere on Hollywood over a world during 2021, solitary by behind on “Farreneheit9” (on the tale “Quick & Furious”), which brought in 163 millions this summer.

The success of “Eternals” has contributed its imposing cast, on which are a Mexican Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie with Package Harington, with an argument that starts from the last of a fable “Avengers” with “Endgame” (2019).

For its part, “Dune” dropped a second position on its third week on the billboard, scam 7.6 million on dollars.

The science fiction film headed by Timothe Chalamet, Rebecca Fergurson, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac with Javier Bardem had been leading for 2 weeks until an arrival on “Eternals”.

Also, an Agent 007 continues to fill theaters over the US when the month’s master of science has passed since its premiere, since “No Period To Die” amount 6.1 million dollars in its fifth week.

Finally, “Ron’s Long gone Incorrect” “with” Venom: Allow There End up being Carnage “, were a fourth with fifth option a sum over 4 disadvantage, 4 million with 3.6 million, respectively.

“Spencer”, this film about Diana about Wales directed by a Chilean Pablo Larran starring Kristen Stewart, I learned to scam a box over 2 million, although its release in theaters was very limited.