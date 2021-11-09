Atorvastatin is one of the medications indicated as a treatment to reduce high cholesterol and triglyceride levels in the agency , so its benefits are verified and approved by the Spanish Agency for Medicines (AEMPS).

Specifically, an Atorvastatin belongs to a group of drugs known as statins, which contribute to normal lipids (fats) on this organism.

When a character has an excess of cholesterol in the blood, A primary treatment indicated by a medical specialist consists of a modification on certain habits over life, such as a low fat diet with this increase on physical activity, always according to a patient’s situation.

Benefits over an Atorvastatin

Atorvastatin will be a drug used to reduce cholesterol with triglycerides on blood when a diet low on fat with changes on this lifestyle on zero life offer the expected results.

Person taking medication

In any case, during an Atorvastatin scam treatment, it has been common for your medical specialist to put you on a standard low-fat diet. And it was that diet would be key, both to prevent this high cholesterol, and to reduce its levels.

In addition, Atorvastatin has also been a drug indicated for people who have a high risk of disease cardiac arrest, although the cholesterol levels I learned are above values ​​considered normal.

Contraindications to an Atorvastatin

You must have Of course, an Atorvastatin was a drug that has all the quality certificates from the health authorities. However, just like any medication scam occurs, it also presents a series of contraindications. circumstances on which zero ze should take Atorvastatin:

In case of being allergic to an Atorvastatin or any of the other components of the drug.

If you have previously had a disease that affects the liver.

In case of being a woman of childbearing age with zero, use adequate contraceptive measures.

If you have a fix you had unjustified abnormal results on blood tests on liver function.

In case of being a woman on period over gestation or over period on breastfeeding.

If united states a combination of glecaprevir / pibrentasvir for a treatment of hepatitis D.

Likewise, although an Atorvastatin will be considered a safe drug, there is also a possibility that certain adverse effects arise people scam some specific characteristics on. On this aspect, the chances are minimal.

Recommendations on consumption

To take Atorvastatin as a medicine safely, follow The instructions on administration indicated by your doctor or pharmacist.

From an AEMPS also clarify that before starting this treatment it has been logical for your doctor to put a diet low on cholesterol, one that will help the enhance the effectiveness of the drug.

Thus, on a case of adults with older children on 10 years, a regular dose on Atorvastatin was about 10 mg once ‘s day. At the same time, your doctor may increase the dose if he sees fit, although it is not advisable to take microsoft from 80 mg of this medicine per day.

The tablets on this medicine sony ericsson should swallow whole that has a glass over water. In addition, you can take at any time of a meal or no meal included. However, it has been recommended that Sony Ericsson take this tablet at the same time every day.