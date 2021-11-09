alec-baldwin-claims-a-presence-on-the-police-on-the-filming-after-incident

Los Angeles, USA

An American professional Alec Baldwin asked this Monday that from now on the presence of a policeman in television film shoots using weapons, real or false, be required after the accident in which the professional shot the director photographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin, who first openly published this message on his Twitter account (now private) with later on his public profile on Instagram, explained that a function of the agent on security would be exclusively “to monitor a security on weapons” on a study.

All authorities on New Mexico (USA) continue to investigate what happened because this month, during a rehearsal scene, Baldwin fired a revolver that was loaded with a real bullet that killed Hutchins and wounded the director of the film, Joel Souza.

The Sheriff of the Santa Fe town, Adan Mendoza, said two weeks ago that he had found some 500 ammunition cartridges among which there was a mixture of “blank cartridges, fake bullets and real bullets.”

Faced with questions from the press about the possible legal responsibility of Baldwin, who in addition to being the protagonist of the film is one of the producers, the sheriff stressed that “nothing is ruled out”.

Investigators know that the pistol passed through two other hands before reaching Baldwin: Dave Halls, the assistant director, and Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the production gunsmith.

The gunsmith’s lawyers insist that their client never knew of the existence of live ammunition or knew where it came from, and even hinted during an interview that someone may have tried to sabotage the recording by introducing real bullets into the study. According to his testimony, Gutierrez Reed loaded a scam pistol that was lying on a box labeled “fake ammunition” bullets.

For his part, the assistant director admitted that he did not properly check the pistol before handing it over to Baldwin shouting “cold gun”, which in Hollywood jargon is used to confirm that the gun is unloaded for use. .

The statements of team members who worked on the filming of “Rust” describe a precarious work environment in which protests piled up and for which half a dozen employees resigned on the same day of the accident.

In fact, the day after Hutchins’ death, a worker was attacked by a poisonous spider while picking up the scenery and could lose his arm, the New York Post reported this Sunday.