sarodj-on-stage-at-miss-rd-universe

Sarodj Bertn appeared at the Miss Dominican Republic Universe pageant, held on Sunday night. The Haitian artist used her most recent single, Mawozo, for a high-karat performance, in which she was accompanied by a corps of dancers.

Mawozo, which It is in Spanish and in Haitian Creole, it means pariguayo or palomo, two words widely used in Dominican slang.

Sarodj as always overflowed all his energy on the great parquet of the Sambil event center, in the Dominican capital, offered a vibrant show and.

After her performance she thanked the audience for the receptivity and remembered when she was on a stage like that competing for the title of Miss Haiti, whose crown won in the 2010.

The singer has had important participation so far this year. She performed at the Guaya Guaya Festival in Orlando, at the pre-show of the Soberano awards, Sunday in Puerto Rico and more recently at the Miami Carnival in the Summer.

The interpreter also from Una Last night, Only fans, Wants to Eat Me and A Friend, among others, reported that they will launch in the next few days the Wacala musical cut, a song produced by the Grammy winner Al Cover.

According to Sarodj, It is another promising single that stands out for the artist’s originality by merging rhythms and languages.

Sarodj Bertn has made several collaborations in music, and has been characterized by bringing his culture and essence to each of his songs.

For his first single he managed to join with the successful Dominican artist, Mozart La Para.

She has also collaborated with Kiko el Crazy, Qumico Ultramega, Atys Panch, Chimbala, Shelow Shaq, her brother Jean Marc Bertin and.

The artist easily leads the TikTok platform, and it has become vir al with several of his singles.

As a result of the earthquake that occurred in his country last 14 in August of this year, he presented a song very special entitled Haiti, which arose while the artist worked in the affected areas to help her compatriots in.

She also worked with numerous organizations for the welfare of her country and as a result of her philanthropic work for her foundation “Sarodj for a purpose”, she was awarded by the “African Oscars” (NAFCA) at the 2013, and the “Humanitarian Award” at the “Motion Picture Association of Haiti “(MPAH), among others.

She was also recognized by USA Today as one of the nine most powerful women who positively impact society.