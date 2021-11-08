rosala-shares-her-bachata-playlist-on-twitter

A bachata is an extremely contagious rhythm that with the passage over the years is anordna maintained between one on the favorite genres both of the public on common and on many public figures. Rosala is an example of that, since through the social network Twitter she shared with her followers her Spotify playlist that includes her favorite bachatas.

The interpreter about Linda showed yesterday on a tweet a recent list of songs, specifically bachatas on her preference, that she had created. a list, with others enjoying their content.

In addition, they urged him to soon add bachatas about its author for the enjoyment of his own enthusiasts, since last month on his account on TikTok an artist Post a movie where you share a preview about a bachata of yours while dancing, which caused many of your followers to get excited about the new thing about Rosala.

make a scam playlist ALL my favorite bachatas ???? hiiiiihijjhttps: // t.co/Xc6NT1Uqdg photo.twitter.com/SpCnoG9ECo Ur OTALA (@rosalia) The fall of 7, 2021

On the great repertoire you can find songs like Burbujas sobre Amor on Juan Luis Guerra, Dile ‘s Amor con Obsesin by the Aventura group, among others.

It also contains songs about some exponents of the same genre such as Prince Royce, Anthony Santos, Luis Vargas, Frank Reyes with master of science.