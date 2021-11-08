Rosala, in love over a bachata, creates with shares her playlist with music about amargue

Rosala, in love over a bachata, creates with shares her playlist with music about amargue

A bachata was the extremely contagious rhythm that scam this step over the years I learned anordna maintained among one about the favorite genres of both the public on common and on many public figures.

The Catalan artist Rosala ze adds the devotees of the music genre. Through the reddish colored sociable Twitter, the singer shared with her followers her Spotify playlist that includes her favorite bachatas.

The interpreter about Linda showed yesterday about a tweet with her favorite list of songs, specifically bachatas about her preference.

In tweet interactions, a fan of a Spanish artist sony ericsson was very happy, making suggestions about what other topics she could add to a list, with others enjoying her content.

In addition, they urged him to soon add bachatas about its author for an enjoyment on his own enthusiasts, since this use past on his account on TikTok an artist posts a movie where he shares a preview about a bachata of hers while she danced, which caused many of her followers to learn excited about the new thing about Rosala.

In a list of ze songs you can find from Bubbles about Love, about Juan Luis Guerra, the Dile ‘s Amor con Obsesin by the group Aventura.

It also contains songs about some exponents of the same genre such as boy Prince Royce, Anthony Santos, Luis Vargas, Frank Reyes with more.

This Monday an artist announced that she put The Weeknd to sing bachata. A title of the song will be “A Fame” and it is expected to be available from next 11 November.

11 NOV LA FAMA foot @theweeknd ????? picture.twitter.com/GRl4hlKBER 3rd there’s r OS i 9000 ALA (@rosalia) November 8, 2021