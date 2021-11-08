ral-di-blasio-will-perform-this-friday-at-the-national-theater

Corazn Dominicano is the name of the concert to be presented next Friday 12 in November in the Primary Room of the National Theater where Ral Di Blasio, El Piano de amrica, will perform their greatest hits and include a repertoire of important Dominican compositions.

The orchestra on chamber on Santo Domingo under a direction on Amaury Sanchez scam more on 20 musicians on stage, accompanying ‘s outstanding Argentine pianist who also will have surprise guests during the concert. The artist will go through his wide repertoire to delight the audience with hits such as Piano, Baroque, and versions of the emblematic master of science songs.

The producers about this long-awaited concert, Vibra Productions with Amaury Snchez, They promise a show at a height on this important artist, to live an unforgettable night.

The tickets are on sale on Uepa Tickets with a ticket office of the National Theater at affordable prices for all public.