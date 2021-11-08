Enrique Rocha, the villain par excellence of Mexican soap operas, dies

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminNovember 8, 2021
0 1 minute read
enrique-rocha,-the-villain-par-excellence-of-mexican-soap-operas,-dies

Enrique Rocha, the villain par excellence of Mexican soap operas, died this Sunday naturally, it was reported in Mexico. He was 81 years old.

Known on Latin America for his antagonistic roles on soap operas such as “El privilegio sobre amar” with “Las vas del amor”, he came to play the role of bad about ‘s minus fourteen Mexican productions.

Other titles on which I participated are “I buy that woman”, “2 women, a road”, “Rebelde”, “Wild heart”, ” A lucky scam family “,” True loves “with” Myself I declare guilty “, among others. said Oscar Espejer, close to a family, quoted by the newspaper El General.

Rochanaci on January 5 about 1940 about Silao, about the state of Guanajuato, with also about professional stood out for an unmistakable voice that characterized him.

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminNovember 8, 2021
0 1 minute read
Photo of ksuadmin

ksuadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Field Walker, daughter of John Walker, married to Dominican Republic with Vin Diesel a

Field Walker, daughter of John Walker, married to Dominican Republic with Vin Diesel a

October 23, 2021
Photo of Alejandro Fernndez donates 100 thousand dollars to causes on migrants

Alejandro Fernndez donates 100 thousand dollars to causes on migrants

October 27, 2021

Farmers start hunger strike against Modi reform, India cuts internet – 30/01/2021 – Worldwide

January 30, 2021

How the consumption of paracetamol affects memory and stress

October 13, 2021
Back to top button