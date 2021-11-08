Clauvid Daly selling Nuestra Belleza Latina

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminNovember 8, 2021
0 Less than a minute
clauvid-daly-selling-nuestra-belleza-latina

A former Miss Dominican Republic Clauvid Daly outcome eliminated during the broadcast of the Nuestra Belleza Latina gala this Sunday.

After standing out on the challenge about a queen, where Daly danced a contemporary rhythm that got the best opinions of the jury with the public via social networks. Daniela lvarez, judge, commented that of all the girls, Clauvid handled the dancer.

Daly was threatened ‘s last of the program where the jurors had to choose between her and her compatriot Gnesis Suero, Clauvid eliminated on a competition.

This participation on Clauvid was his reappearance after passing through Miss Universe, with the whirlwind lived on him 2019, being Nuestra Belleza Latina another Opportunity to represent all Dominicans again.

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminNovember 8, 2021
0 Less than a minute
Photo of ksuadmin

ksuadmin

Related Articles

Supreme Court analyzes case that could restrict legal abortion in the United States

May 17, 2021
Photo of Pagophagia: is there any treatment to cure it?

Pagophagia: is there any treatment to cure it?

October 8, 2021

‘Kill anyone who does not quit Western culture’: Taliban fighters address BBC amid progress in Afghanistan – 14/08/21 – World

August 14, 2021

Brazil has responsibility for leading climate crisis, says John Kerry – 13/05/2021 – Worldwide

May 13, 2021
Back to top button