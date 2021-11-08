clauvid-daly-selling-nuestra-belleza-latina

A former Miss Dominican Republic Clauvid Daly outcome eliminated during the broadcast of the Nuestra Belleza Latina gala this Sunday.

After standing out on the challenge about a queen, where Daly danced a contemporary rhythm that got the best opinions of the jury with the public via social networks. Daniela lvarez, judge, commented that of all the girls, Clauvid handled the dancer.

Daly was threatened ‘s last of the program where the jurors had to choose between her and her compatriot Gnesis Suero, Clauvid eliminated on a competition.

This participation on Clauvid was his reappearance after passing through Miss Universe, with the whirlwind lived on him 2019, being Nuestra Belleza Latina another Opportunity to represent all Dominicans again.