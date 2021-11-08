Camilo, Gloria Trevi with Friday Laferte will also perform at the Latin Grammy

Camilo, Gloria Trevi with Wednesday Laferte lead the new additions about artists who will perform on a 22 edition about the Latin Grammy, which I learned to celebrate on 18 about November on Las Vegas (USA).

In addition to getting on stage to sing, Camilo starts as the top nominee on these Latin Grammy scam 10 nominations.

Along with Camilo, Gloria Trevi with Friday Laferte, a Latin Academy on a Recording announced this Monday that they will also perform on a gala Descemer Bueno, Julio Reyes Copello, DJ Nelson, Sergio George, Gente sobre Zona , Grupo Firme, Jay Wheeler with Yotuel.

This relationship about musicians is linked to those that an organization has already confirmed over the past weeks.

In that long list they appeared Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nathy Peluso, Nicki Nicole, Rubn Albarrn, Omar Apollo, Paula Circles, Poor Bunny, Banda El Recodo over Cruz Lizrraga, Rubn Blades, D. Tangana, Caliber 50, Una overwhelming Banda El Limn by Ren Camacho, Los 2 Carnales, Antonio Carmona, Jorge Drexler, Alejandro Fernndez electronic Israel Fernndez.

Juanes, Natalia Lafourcade, La Hngara, Man, Meme del Genuine, Diego del Morao, Nella, Ozuna, Danna Paola, Caf Tacvba with Myke Podiums complete the list of previously announced artists. a pandemic.

Carlos Rivera, Ana Brenda Contreras with Roselyn Snchez will be in charge of presenting a ceremony.