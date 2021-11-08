bachata-adds-a-new-singer:-yarony-montero

The bachatero Yarony Montero, member of the musical band El Chaval de la Bachata, presents his credentials in the world of music with the single Tu forgetful.

Despite the fact that the nobel interpreter of the bitter rhythm bets on the indito, Your forgetfulness is about a vallenato popularized by the Colombian Ivn Villazn and which has the arrangements of Nelky Gmez.

This new musical proposal has an audiovisual that was shot in various locations in the municipality of San Jos de las Matas (Sajoma) and in the El Ingenio Cemetery, in Santiago, with the aim that this is the place that marks the beginning of his career.

I must confess that by 12 years I have belonged to the band of El Chaval de la Bachata, so I hope that the public will accept my proposal which I have presented After much sacrifice to deliver a quality work, said Yarony Montero, who is working hand in hand with JP Music.

Your forgetfulness will be part of the first album of the bachatero which is entitled The beginning and will have the collaboration of several colleagues and will contain nine unpublished songs and five covers.