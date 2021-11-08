Andreina Martnez is a new Miss Universe RD

Adreina Martnez will be a representative on the Dominican Republic on the Miss Universe contest 2021, which will be held in Israel on.

The representative on a Dominican community on the United States , obtained a victory over the regional contest and was crowned as a new Miss Dominican Republic Universe 2021.

Andreina prevailed over the representatives over Azua, first runner-up; Una Vega, second finalist; Saman, third and Una Romana, fourth.

According to her profile on Instagram, Adreina Martnez has a degree in Psychology and Latin American Studies

The already Miss RD Universe 2021 travel to Eliat, Israel, to participate in a competition that brings together the 80 representatives about countries.

The beauty contest was broadcast by Color Vision, channel 9, and during its transmission it was a trend social networks.

