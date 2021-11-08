a-season-4-about-stranger-factors-ripping-out-the-six-month-timeskip-scam

Although a first teaser about a season 4 about Stranger Stuff sony ericsson released on February about 2020, a production I learned stalled due to a COVID pandemic – 19, which finally delayed a release date. Now Netflix has released the new trailer that reveals that the delivery will start that includes the timeskip.

Season 3 suggested that Eleven anordna lost her powers, with also ze knows that about the new episodes Hopper is withheld over Russia. Also, a Byers Eleven family leave Hawkins to move to California. In this preview, Sony Ericsson hears Eleven writing a letter to Paul. “Dear Paul. Today was a 185 day. I think I finally adjusted. I even like school. I made a lot of friends. Still simply because, I’m ready for spring break. all because I can see you. It will be the best spring break ever, “he says. When Eleven’s letter to Paul is written at the beginning of Season 4, which takes place in the spring of 1986, this means that it will start almost six months after the last of Season 3.

Everything points to the fact that a delivery will also show a series on flashbacks, with this previous trailer I already revealed that a series will refer to the Creel Home on 1950. Another of these scenes show a captivity of Hopper in Russia, in addition to explaining how he managed to escape death at the end of season 3.

This time jump will also help to justify this aspect about the young protagonists , which will be older over what was initially due ‘s delay due to an anticipated pandemic. While this will not be the problem for adult characters like Jim Hopper, a six-month jump will justify the appearance of Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Finn Wolfhard (Paul Wheeler) with Millie Bobby Dark brown (Eleven).

Season 4 about Stranger Points comes to Netflix on summer about 2022.