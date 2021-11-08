a-dress-from-amy-winehouse's-last-show-sells-for-$-243,200

This dress that singer Amy Winehouse wore in her last performance was sold on Sunday at 243. 200 dollars, 16 times its estimated value, as part of a set of memories about the deceased diva auctioned over Ca.

Winehouse wore a green dress with black scam print on bamboo at this concert in Belgrade on 2011.

A later use, a 23 about July, he died of acute alcohol poisoning, in the 27 years.

His death was the culmination on a slow – with many times public – battle against this alcohol with drugs.

A dress was the primary piece on a collection on 800 personal items ranging from DVD bras to makeup books sold by parents on Winehouse, Janis and Mitch. Juliens auctions, enca

“Sure, there are fans, museums with collectors around the world who will want to own some of these objects, take care of them, show them museums in, keep alive with their legacy with memory, ‘s time, to raise money for the foundation, “Martin Nolan said earlier about the auction, about Juliens.

This money will go to the Amy Winehouse foundation, which supports vulnerable young people who fight against some addiction.

“All those dresses represent the Amy, fantastic musician, songwriter, but also about fashion,” added Nolan.

Winner of several Grammy Awards , Winehouse, whose poignant album “Back Again to Black” on 2006 is regarded as a modern classic, spoke often about her experience fighting drug addiction with an alcohol.

Another milestone on the sale was the Moschino-designed heart-shaped bag that Winehouse wore at the Brunei awards ceremony. it over 2007, by 204. 800 dollars.

Various over the dresses we used about sony ericsson performances sold between 12. 500 with 150. 000 dollars.

A catalog about more about 400 pages produced by Juliens offered a career journey on the singer with her influences, but also on the distinctive retro style that made her a cone on fashion.