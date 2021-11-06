rochy-rd-and-musiclogo,-love-and-peace-in-new-collaboration-and-us-tour

Rochy RD and Musiclogo seek to make history with one of the new combinations of the urban movement entitled Apagando candles, a meeting between both artists that will be sustained with a tour of the United States in February 2022.

The tour, organized by Punto Music Group and Alofoke Music Group, encompass US cities such as New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Denver, Philaldephia, Boston, Charlotte, Atlanta, Orlando and Miami, among others.

Rochy RD is one of the most important musical columns that currently support the urban movement; It is a great pleasure to work together for the enjoyment of our fans, expressed Musiclogo.

This meeting shows the great respect and admiration that we both have for each other. With Musiclogo I have achieved a great chemistry that the public will not only be able to enjoy in this featuring but also on stage when we start this tour of presentations that will allow me to sing live for the first time to all my people in the United States God willing, added the Rapper and composer Ramrez Oviedo Aderly, known musically as Rochy RD.

Rochy RD and Musiclogo El Libro know that strength is in unity, and this is revealed after a period of tirade that It reached a trend on the Twitter and YouTube platforms with millions of views.