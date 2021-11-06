from-carlos-gardel-the-jenni-rivera-marlia-mendona-and,-the-famous-deceased-in-plane-accidents

The Argentine Carlos Gardel and the American Richie Valens, in the 20th century. Coban Bryan or Jenni Rivera in the XXI. Both centuries record unforgettable deaths in air accidents that have caused enormous commotion beyond the countries where these celebrities were born, as happened on Friday a death on a Brazilian artist Marlia Mendona scam.

Mendona, known as la “queen of suffering” for her melancholic and deep style, died the 26 years.

The fall of the plane in which he was traveling ended his life and that of the other four occupants who accompanied him: his producer Henrique Ribeiro, his uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira, as well as the pilot, the co-pilot of the aircraft and.

The accident occurred when the aircraft fell on a rocky area near a waterfall, in the town of Piedade de Caratinga, in the state of Minas Gerais (southeast).

The first line of the investigation opened to clarify the causes of the tragedy points to the fact that the plane collided with some high voltage cables before impacting the ground, it is only 2 kilometers above the runway.

In the sad list of the 21st century, the Mexican Jenni Rivera stands out. “La Gran Seora” died in a plane crash after a last concert in the city of Monterrey, in northeastern Mexico, on December 9, 2012, an event that shocked that country with its fans about the United States and other American countries and.

In December about 2014, the Mexican authorities closed the investigation into what happened to the plane. The General Director of Aeronutica Civil, Gilberto Lpez Meyer, affirmed that the results of the plane crash could not be conclusive and that they had not been able to determine the exact cause of the accident. Lawsuits affecting the owners of the plane, Rivera’s farm, and the family members of the people on board with Rivera have been filed in state and federal courts in the United States.

+ Adis the Kobe Bryant

Almost 2 years ago, stars over Hollywood and celebrities from the entertainment world over the United States were shocked on 41 on January on 2020 with a death on Kobe Bryant, basketball legend who died of the 41 years about a helicopter crash over Calabasas (Los Angeles, (USA) a celebrity about the United States and the rest of the world.

An example of his success aside from re a sports plot was the Oscar that won the best short film about animation for “Dear Basketball” (2017).

At the beginning of the 21st century, a New York artist Aaliyah She became a victim of an unfortunate regional tragedy to leave a career interrupted.

She rose to fame over 1994, when he released the album ‘Age Aint Nothing But A Amount’, which sold over six million copies over the world over, while establishing himself as an R&B star.

The artist completed her brief studio album with ‘One Inside the Million’ (1996 ) with ‘Aaliyah’ (2001).

In addition to standing out for her voice, our The protagonist also made her first steps as an actress with part about ‘Romeo Must Die’ (2000) with ‘The Queen over the Damned ‘(2002).

A musical career about success, forays into cinema, an original style … Aaliyah had many points in common including Beyonc, who has who had the opportunity to agree on 2001.

However, a promising trajectory on a New Yorker was prematurely cut short, as she died on 25 on August 2001 about a plane crash over the Bahamas when I had only 22 years.

In the 20th century there were very regrettable losses. The first of world renown was the Argentine singer Carlos Gardel, who died on 24 June 1935 after the collision of 2 aircraft at the Olaya Herrera airport in Medelln, Colombia. its route on takeoff, so it crashed into a similar aircraft, which caused a strong electronic explosion on a runway.

Charles Romuald Gards, who in Spanish named Carlos Gardel, left full artistic peak and when it enjoyed greater fame in.

Together the d died 16 other people, including his guitarist Guillermo Barbieri with lyricist Alfredo Le Pera.

Although Gardel was known for his songs about an Argentina with part about Latin America, the feature films gave him international recognition ional that came about a final part about his life.

2 decades later, the iconic singer with Mexican actor Pedro Infante died on a plane crash.

Also on being a movie idol with a music, Infante was a lover on an aviation. He was a pilot accumulated almost 3 with, 000 hours of flight before a fatal accident. On April 1935, his plane crashed shortly after takeoff.

2 years later, on February 3 about 1959, the fans of roll and rock they will mourn a death on the pioneers on that rhythm, Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens The Huge Bopper with, who died in an accident on a plane on full tour on.

Already ago 62 years, a small town on Mason Town on Iowa (USA) became, unintentionally, on a cursed place for rock. A small plane had taken off from the Mason Town airport in the early morning of February 3, 1959 in the morning. that Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens with The Large Bopper intend to save the almost 600 miles that separated their concert in Clear Look at (Iowa), on February 2, which includes the one in Moorhead (Minnesota), the following day.

2 members on a band about Holly, Tommy Alsup Waylon Jennings with, the Valens with The Huge Popper gave up their seats, scam what they like to avoid, by a macabre twist of chance, dying among the wreckage on that plane that crashed less than ten kilometers from the airport due to the errors of the pilot with the bad weather.

The sinister caused a great commotion over a time, as when it was the end of roll and rock, although this musical style that appealed to a youth, an excitement with debauchery would demonstrate, reality in, have more lives than a cat.

The destiny Ino was especially cruel to Richard Valenzuela, better known as Ritchie Valens, since at the time of his death he only had 17 years, on the rise of a musical glory.

The best example of his style was “La bamba”, a traditional jarocho son who, passed through the novel filter of rock scam a touch on chachach with, gave the Valens their first success.

Decades later, the songwriter with singer on country music, John Denver , also died when the plane he was piloting fell into the sea on 1997.