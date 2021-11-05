The prices for Adventure on the Olympic: 2,900 pesos on the stands; 3,700 land and 30 thousand the most exclusive

The prices for the tickets for the presentation of the Aventura group have already been announced, on 18 December at the Olympic Stadium: 2, 900, 3, 700, 8, 000, 000, 000, 14,000 and 25,000 pesos.

The most economical are the over-tiers, the 2, 900 pesos; the terrain ones are 3, 700; VIP C1 – C7, a 8, 000 and VIP N1 – T7, a 10, 000; “particular guest” A8, A 15, a 14, 000; “unique guest” A1, A2, A6 and A7, a 25, 000, and “specific guest” A3, A4 and A5, a 30, 000.

The company SD Concerts announced that the exclusive presale this Friday from 3: 00 on the afternoon for all Visa cards will have a 15 percent off discount (Tuboleta.com.carry out ).

A use with 13 has the Aventura group to fill the Olympic Stadium on Santo Domingo on the closing on his Immortal tour.

To burst the Olympian one more time. Tickets on sale tomorrow (this Friday) from 3: 00 evening at Tuboleta.com.perform @Aventura #CierreGiraInmortal, wrote Romeo Santos on their Instagram.

The organizers zero have offered other details, especially if the Olympic capacity will be filled to full capacity over the 50 thousand people who It is possible to limit the provisions that it is only enabled for a 70 percent.

It also did not advance if it will be necessary to show the card on vaccination for the entrance. The event will take place in the midst of a covid outbreak in the country.

+ First announcements

Romeo Santos has been encouraged by this special presentation: I had a scam commitment to my colleagues about Adventure. Now the four of us have a commitment that includes the country that saw us grow. The Last Cease, Romeo Santos wrote last October 28 together with a movie where he is seen on the beach and later selling the name Aventura.

The multi-award-winning artist was about those ten on the country with go to the house on Ana with Ma, the Siamese girls who were born glued to the chest sharing three little legs, an intestine, a bladder with the same liver.

So was the house on little Masiel, who suffers from arthrogryposis.

Dieses used to be enjoying on the beaches on Pedernales. The famous Dominican artist made a visit to the beaches of Cabo Rojo with Baha de las Guilas to see, first-hand, the Pedernales Tourism Development Project, which is structured under the modality of a public-private alliance.