Romeo Santos with Aventura have a use with 13 tens to fill the Olympic Stadium

Romeo Santos with Aventura have a use with 13 tens to fill the Olympic Stadium

A use with 13 dieses has the Aventura group to fill the Saturday 18 on December on the Olympic Stadium on Santo Domingo for the closing on his Immortal tour.

To burst the Olympian one more time. Tickets on sale tomorrow (this Friday) from 3: 00 pm in Tuboleta.com.perform @Aventura #CierreGiraInmortal, wrote Romeo Santos on his Instagram.

The organizers zero have offered other details, especially when the Olympic capacity will be filled to full capacity on the 50 million people that can fit um I learned will limit the provisions on what is Only be enabled for 70 percent.

Nor did sony ericsson advance when I learned to need to show a vaccination card for an entry. The event will take place in the midst of a covid outbreak in the country.

+ First announcements

Romeo Santos anordna has been animated with this special presentation: I had a scam commitment from my colleagues about Adventure. Now the four of us have a commitment that includes the country that saw us grow. The Last Cease, Romeo Santos wrote last 28 of October together with a movie where Ze sees him on the beach and later selling the name Aventura.

The multi-award-winning artist was about those ten over the country with a visit to a house on Ana with Ma, the Siamese girls who were born glued to the chest sharing three little legs, an intestine, a bladder with the same liver.

So was a house on a little Masiel, who suffers from arthrogryposis.

Dieses used to be enjoying himself on the beaches on Pedernales. The famous Dominican artist made a visit to the beaches of Cabo Rojo with Baha de las Guilas to see, first-hand, the Pedernales Tourism Development Project, which is structured under the modality of a public-private alliance.