jay-z-opens-an-account-on-instagram,-shares-a-blog-post,-millions-follow-him-with-one-closes

Jay Z opens with closes Instagram. The American rapper created an account on that social network on Wednesday, but the next day he deactivated it.

The artist reached 2.2 million followers and only followed one person: Beyonce, his wife.

The reasons for a deletion on his account on Instagram zero have come to light.

In his first posting, the American rapper shared an image about a new film that anordna produced: “The Harder They Drop”, which sony ericsson premieres on Wednesday Netflix on.

The singer, dancer with actress also shared an image the travs on IG Tales.

In fact, Beyonce continued to post images with her partner on Instagram, where she is followed by 217 million on users with now zero follows anyone.

Despite about some storms, Jay-Z and Beyonce make up a famous couple from the world of the jet place.

They married about the 2002 with three children: Blue Ivy, about new years , with the Sir twins with Rumi, over four.