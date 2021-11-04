ozuna-and-anthony-santos-go-to-court-in-“mr.-judge”

The multi-award-winning singer-songwriter of Latin urban music, Ozuna, is proud of what is happening with bachata worldwide and decided to join his voice with the person responsible for revolutionizing the genre and influencing future generations, Anthony Santos. .

The new single and music video is titled Seor Juez, which stands out for highlighting the essence, passion and feeling that distinguishes this musical genre that was born in the Dominican Republic, is now available in all digital music platforms.

Mr. Judge describes a story of pain and feeling of guilt when a love is lost, not to return, which unleashes an intense exchange of claims between both interpreters.

The music video was filmed in the Dominican Republic, under the direction of Fernando Lugo.

The audiovisual is inspired in the lyrics of the song to create a plot in which Ozuna appears in a courtroom to render accounts before the Lord Judge (Anthony Santo s).

With this new collaboration, Ozuna continues to position himself as one of the most versatile artists in the history of Latin music, demonstrating his full mastery of various styles, musical rhythms and; while the legendary bachatero, Anthony Santos, once again demonstrates the reason why he is indisputably recognized as the Mayimbe of Bachata.

I am more than happy, grateful, with Anthony Santos, a master of bachata who has influenced and inspired many artists. This is undoubtedly one of the most important collaborations of my career, as it represents a part of the musical roots that I grew up with, said Ozuna.

For his part, Anthony Santos, who throughout his musical career of 30 years is recognized as one of the most important singer-songwriters of bachata, a value that an artist of the urban genre of the dimension of Ozuna decided to record a Bachata.

That is a faithful reflection of an artist who is aware of what the world is consuming and is undoubtedly a support to the genre, the country, and the Bachateros so that our music continues to consolidate as our Country Brand, said Santos.

Ozuna, winner of two Latin Grammy, this year has two nominations and will be performing at the annual ceremony of said award next 18 November in Las Vegas, Nevada. His most recent SG collaboration with DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion, and Blackpink’s Lisa has earned more than 57 million views on YouTube in just one week.