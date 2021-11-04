David Bisbal tests positive for covid and “breaks his heart” for not being able to be with his wife and son

David Bisbal has covid and is heartbroken for not being able to be with his family. The singer reported that a health check that was carried out upon arrival in Madrid, before participating in the television program “La Voz Kids” (Antena 3), tested positive for the virus.

The artist was on tour in the United States and had received the complete schedule of the two vaccines against coronavirus.

I would like to share first of all that my arrival in Madrid in a responsible way we always do health checks and detected covid – 19. I dreamed of another arrival with, hugging my son and being with my wife, and that breaks my heart; That meeting has not yet taken place, I can’t wait for the moment to come and, the singer commented.

Just a year ago, Bisbal, his sentimental partner and the model Rosanna Zanetti, became parents , for the second time, from Bianca.

In April of 2019, they procreated the Matteo, their first child in common. The artist is the father of Ella, his eldest daughter, the result of his relationship with Elena Tablada, who also in 2019 also became a mother.

On her progress with the virus , the artist assured that “the health workers tell me that I am recovering very quickly, that my viral load is already low and, therefore, I have hope.”

The interpreter maintained that he would not resume his schedule work until he is negative in covid.

He also urged his followers not to lower their guard against this virus.

