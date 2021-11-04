ana-gabriel-unveils-star-on-hollywood-walk-of-fame

Ana Gabriel develled her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame by fulfilling a promise she had made to her parents years before.

The Mexican singer-songwriter, who spoke in Spanish English, cont that she was walking with her parents wondering seeing the names on the walk when she felt a feeling.

I told them some day, I don’t know when, but someday my name and my star will be here, I remembered the Wednesday during his acceptance speech of the number 2 star, 707 of the walk. Today that promise that I made to my parents is coming true.

Ana Gabriel thanked her family who accompanied her in person and also dedicated her recognition to family and friends who could not be at the ceremony.

And, of course, I cannot stop naming them because without their love and without their support they have never left me alone and for many years my fans from here, abroad, have been by my side, from Mexico, he said. Thanks to those who made this dream possible, And here I am as my song says, thank you all, thank God.

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, Henry Crdenas de Cardenas, participated in the ceremony Marketing Network, journalist Jessica Maldonado, as well as representatives of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce that awards the stars.

Ana Gabriel is 47 trajectory with popular songs by its author such as Who Like You, Simply Friends You Decided It and. The artist, whose real name is Mara Guadalupe Araujo Yong, was born in Guamchil in, Sinaloa in 1955, daughter of Ramn Araujo Valenzuela and Isabel Yong, her mother being of Chinese descent.